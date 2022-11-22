The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that, unlike most liability insurers, a title insurer that covers some but not all claims against an insured has no obligation to provide a defense for both the insured and uninsured claims. The case is Findlay v. Chicago Title Insurance Co., 2022 IL App (1st) 210889 (Sept. 29). The insurer, CTIC, was represented by the Meyer Law Group LLC of Chicago. The insureds, James Findlay and Susan Small (the Findlays), represented themselves pro se.The title dispute involved alleged …