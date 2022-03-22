The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that automobile uninsured motorist coverage did not apply to a claim by an insured driver against the city of Chicago after being struck by a city-owned ambulance, even though the city was entitled to governmental immunity from the insured’s injury claim.The case is Unique Insurance Co. v. Tate, 2022 IL App (1st) 210491 (Feb. 18). The insurer, Unique, was represented by Goldberg Segalla LLP of Chicago. McCready, Garcia & Leet P.C. of Chicago represented the insured, Corey …