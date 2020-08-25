The 2nd District Appellate Court recently found that an automobile policy limitation to uninsured motorist coverage requiring, for coverage to apply, that the insured be an occupant in the insured’s own covered vehicle, violated public policy.The case is Direct Auto Insurance Co. v. Merx, 2020 IL App (2d) 190050 (July 22). The insurer, Direct Auto, was represented by Newman Ransom LLC of Chicago. Horwitz Horwitz & Associates Ltd. of Chicago represented the insured, Roycelynne Merx.In 2015, Merx was injured while a …