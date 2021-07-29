The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an automobile insurer was collaterally estopped from contesting a judgment in another case, to which the insurer was not a party, rescinding a tortfeasor’s liability coverage and thereby triggering the uninsured motorist coverage under the insurer’s policy.The case is American Freedom Insurance Co. v. Garcia, 2021 IL App (1st) 200231 (June 25). The insurer seeking to avoid the rescission judgment, American, was represented by Keely Hillison Law LLC, of Chicago. Beermann …