The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that the victim of a traffic collision was entitled to uninsured motorist coverage despite the fact that the other vehicle involved in the crash was insured, since an exclusion of coverage applied to the driver of the other vehicle.The case is United Equitable Insurance Co. v. Longmire, 2019 IL App (1st) 181998 (Dec. 26, 2019). The uninsured motorist insurer, United Equitable Insurance Co., was represented by Shelist & Pena LLC. Avalon Law P.C. represented the uninsured …