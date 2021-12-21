The 2nd District Appellate Court recently held that an insurer had a duty to defend an additional insured based on allegations of “willful and wanton” conduct, despite the fact that the relevant endorsement provided coverage only for “negligent” acts.The case is West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. v. Community Unit School District 300, 2021 IL App (2d) 210108 (Nov. 12). Insurer West Bend was represented by Cray Huber Horstman Heil & Van Ausdal of Chicago. Dykema Gossett PLLC of Chicago represented the additional insured …