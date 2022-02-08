The 1st District Appellate Court recently reversed a finding that a workers compensation insured lacked coverage due to the insured’s lack of cooperation with the insurer’s investigation of an employee’s alleged injury.The case is Country Mutual Insurance Co. v. Under Construction & Remodeling, Inc., 2021 IL App (1st) 210600 (Dec. 22). The injured worker, Kazimierz Szymanski, an employee of Under Construction, was represented by Katz, Friedman, Eagle, Eisenstein, Johnson, Bareck & Bertuca P.C. of Chicago. Country …