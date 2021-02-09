SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Republican Party Central Committee on Saturday named Springfield attorney Donald R. Tracy as its new chairman, replacing Tim Schneider, who had held the post for more than six years.Tracy, a partner in the firm Brown Hay & Stephens LLP, also served as chairman of the Illinois Gaming Board during former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration.“I ran for this position because I love Illinois — it’s my home — and I believe the ILGOP can be a tremendous catalyst for change in this state,” Tracy said …