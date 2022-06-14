Donald G. Lubin, a leader of Sonnenschein, later Dentons, died June 5 at 88.Lubin was a 1957 Harvard Law School graduate who served as chairman of Dentons and was an early attorney for McDonald’s and its founder Ray Kroc. He was McDonald’s longest serving board director.In his work in Dentons’ corporate law practice, he advised companies including Allstate, Aon, Burberry, Sears and WW Grainger, as well as the San Diego Padres.His nonprofit board affiliations included the Smithsonian Institution, the …