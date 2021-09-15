A comment on a trustee’s general duty of disclosure, as articulated in the 1959 Restatement (Second) of Trusts, says trustees can’t claim attorney-client privilege if they used trust assets to pay the lawyer’s fees. According to Section 173, Comment b, a trustee is only “privileged to refrain from communicating to the beneficiary opinions of counsel” if the legal advice was “obtained by him at his own expense and for his own protection.” And even though the trend in applying the “fiduciary exception” to trustees “stalled” in the past 25 years, Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David N. Wecht voted to adopt the doctrine in a case where a trustee used $124,000 in trust assets for legal fees when successfully litigating objections to his accountings. But Justice Christine Donohue — noting that this comment was not included in the Restatement (Third) of Trusts (2007) — insisted that the fiduciary exception is unjustified and would discourage people from agreeing to serve as trustees. With one justice on the sidelines and a 3-3 split vote that automatically affirmed a lower court ruling against the trustee, the question remains unanswered in Pennsylvania. In re Estate of McAleer, J-18-2020 (April 7).