Following recent decisions by the 8th and 11th Circuits — and arguments last Friday in the 2nd and 9th Circuits — a panel made up of 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judges Diane P. Wood, David F. Hamilton and Daniel A. Manion heard argument in four cases, including one that was three consolidated cases, dealing generally with the issue of whether there is insurance coverage under property policies as a result of COVID-19 government closure orders.So far, insurers have prevailed in both of the matters decided by circuit …