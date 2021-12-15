Finding as did the 6th, 8th, 9th and 11th U.S. Circuits and the Ohio Appellate Court, 5th District, and California Appellate Court, 4th District, before them, on Dec. 9, 7th Circuit Judges Diane P. Wood, David F. Hamilton and Daniel A. Manion ruled in favor of the insurers in four COVID-19 insurance coverage cases. In Sandy Point Dental, P.C. v. Cincinnati Ins. Co., No. 21-1559, Crescent Plaza Hotel Owner, L.P. v. Zurich American Ins. Co., No. 21-1316, Mashallah, Inc. v. West Bend Mut. Ins. Co., No. 21-1507, and Bradley …