It is often said that words are a lawyer’s stock and trade. This is because words are the tools a lawyer uses to advance the client’s position. But lawyers are more than the skilled mouthpiece of their clients. Lawyers are defined by the rules as “public citizens” who have a “special responsibility for the quality of justice.” That is what makes American Bar Association Model Rule 8.4(g) so dangerous.There should be no more important political value in a free society than free speech, because without free speech there is …