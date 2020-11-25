“Because appellate jurisdiction should be defined in as mechanical a fashion as possible, both to enable parties to know when they must appeal and to prevent jurisdictional disputes from overwhelming the disputes on the merits, we stop at the starting place.” Federal Deposit Ins. Corp. v. Elefant, 790 F.2d 661, 664 (7th Cir. 1986).“Appellate jurisdiction ought to be determined mechanically, without guessing at the district judge’s expectations.” Hoskins v. Poelstra, 320 F.3d 761, 763 (7th Cir. 2003) citing Budinich v …