With a whimper, instead of a bang, the Illinois Supreme Court has decided Armstead v. National Freight, Inc. Not unlike when the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals raises standing sua sponte, rather than addressing the merits (which could have been the bang had they affirmed), the court found there was no jurisdiction, vacated the judgment of appellate court, and remanded the case to the trial court for dismissal.To be clear, this is not a criticism of the Supreme Court, as it is apparent that there was no jurisdiction …