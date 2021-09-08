In what may be a decision of national first impression, the 3rd District Illinois Appellate Court, in People v. Gomez-Ramirez, 2021 IL App (3d) 200121, has vacated a judgment of civil contempt entered against AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook and Alexian Brothers-AHS Midwest Region Health Company (collectively “Amita”). Amita refused to turn over medical records subpoenaed by the government in a criminal matter because before the trial the patient’s consent was not provided and there was no evidence of the …