Lawyers have been encouraged (more like browbeaten) to conduct themselves more civilly. This past week, the Illinois Appellate Court, 5th District, heard argument in West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. v. Vaughan’s Fletch, Inc., No. 5-21-0168, in which Steven Stone of Howerton, Dorris, Stone & Lambert exhibited the kind of civil and ethical conduct to both the court and counsel that all lawyers should strive toward.The case involves an insurance dispute over whether 34 limits of liability coverage for individual vehicles …