Attorneys who handle civil matters and those that handle workers’ compensation matters, whether on the plaintiff-petitioner side or the defendant-respondent side, rarely have reason to communicate except to fight over the lien in settling the civil matter.However, after a recent decision from the 3rd District Appellate Court, in Armstead v. National Freight, Inc., 2020 IL App (3d) 170777, that may change.The plaintiff, who was employed by a Pennsylvania trucking company, was allegedly injured in a March 6, 2015, automobile …