Until March 17 it could not be fully appreciated how large an effect the physical layout and structure of the Daley Center had on the practice of law and the course of litigation in Cook County’s largest courthouse. The coronavirus has almost overnight rendered the Daley Center obsolete, and in order for the civil justice system in Cook County to function in anything approaching efficient and to avoid the Daley Center becoming an empty, useless shell, much of how civil cases are handled in Cook County is likely going to …