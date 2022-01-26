Following on its line of cases culminating in Synder v. Heidelberger, 2011 IL 111052, in which the Illinois Supreme Court held that a single injury triggers the statute of limitations against attorneys and that the alleged injury must be real and tangible, the court held last week in Suburban Real Estate Services, Inc. v. Carlson¸ 2022 IL 126935, that the statute of limitations began to run when a judgment was entered against the legal malpractice plaintiff, not when the legal malpractice plaintiff began to incur attorneys …