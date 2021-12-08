While everyone else was parsing the various comments and questions of the justices (both better characterized as polemics) in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health to determine how they think the Supreme Court might rule and what the split might be, the attention of this author was captured by this comment of Justice Sonia Sotomayor:“[I]n regular cases, courts decide whether science fits the Daubert standard. Obviously, the — under the Daubert standard, the minority of people, a — a gross minority of doctors who believe fetal …