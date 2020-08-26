Earlier this year at oral argument in Guo v. Kamal, 2020 IL App (1st) 190090, a medical malpractice case in which the trial court granted summary judgment on causation to one of the defendants before the parties had engaged in expert discovery, three justices of the Illinois Appellate Court questioned such a procedure.Justice Carl Anthony Walker: “What was going on in the trial court that the dispositive motions had to be argued prior to taking expert depositions?”Justice Michael B. Hyman: “Is there anything in the record …