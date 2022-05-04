“The public policy concerns here of having an insurance company attorney trying to enforce a settlement” is inappropriate.That was among the arguments recently made by counsel for the plaintiff-appellant before the Illinois Appellate Court, 1st District, in Lukanty v. Milos, No. 1-21-0794. The plaintiff sued for a severed finger, and a settlement was reached with defense counsel for $19,000 cash from one defendant, $4,000 from another defendant, and unsecured promise to pay $1,000 per month after the execution of the …