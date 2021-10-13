Two recent decisions in favor of tort plaintiffs demonstrate that even when a defendant can satisfy all of the elements of a theory supportive of their position, they still may lose. One of the takeaways for defense counsel is to consider including in their briefs equitable and policy arguments underpinning the reasoning for the common law principle or statute they seek to apply as that can provide some guard against a court finding the equities favor the plaintiff.In Eighner v. Tiernan, 2021 IL 126101, the Illinois …