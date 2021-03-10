One of the enduring questions of political philosophy, that must come before the decision of what should be done, is who is to decide. In the area of injuries to workers in Illinois, those decisions are usually made by the Workers’ Compensation Commission. In contrast to Public Act 101-0006 discussed in this space on May 18, 2020, and the decision in Quintana v. Ferrara Candy Company, 2020 IL App (3d) 190414-U, addressed here on Sept. 30, 2020, the court in the recent decision of Sampson v. Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., 2021 …