It wasn’t clear whether U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf had authority to grant a fee petition from an amicus — the Center for Class Action Fairness — that submitted useful briefs when he reconsidered an order that awarded $75 million in fees to class counsel in a case that settled for $300 million. He had invited the center to provide its perspective on alleged shenanigans by some of the class counsel. Based on his own review, input from a special master and CCAF’s analysis, Wolf cut class counsel’s fees by $15 million and closed his ruling by saying he’d consider compensating CCAF if he “had the authority to do so.” CCAF requested $60,690 — based on “the appointed amicus exception” to the American Rule on fees — with the payment deducted from class counsel’s recovery. As an alternative, CCAF argued for application of the common fund doctrine, which would have reduced the pot of money for class members.