The first questions in any negligence claim are whether a duty is owed, and if a duty is owed, what the duty is. Fortunately for defendants, the determination of the existence of a duty is usually a question of law that can be decided by a judge on a motion to dismiss or on a motion for summary judgment.Two recent cases, one trial court opinion from Kane County and one oral argument before the Indiana Supreme Court illustrate the limitations on duties that can be imposed on employers and landowners, respectively.In Iniguez …