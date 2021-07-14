In the 41 years since comparative negligence was abolished by the Illinois Supreme Court in Alvis v. Ribar, 85 Ill.2d 1 (1981), and the 35 years since modified comparative fault was adopted (and since amended as detailed in this space on May 6, 2020), one would have thought that the definition of “bodily injury” in 735 ILCS 5/2-1117 and apportionment of fault for an indivisible injury would have been sorted. But, as shown in Victim A v. Song, 2021 IL App (1st) 200826, it is apparent that those issues have not been resolved …