One of the most important cases in Illinois medical malpractice law, but with application beyond, is Gilbert v. Sycamore Municipal Hospital, 156 Ill.2d 511 (1993). Two recent decisions, Brown v. Mercy Hospital and Medical Center, 2021 IL App (1st) 200834-U, and Campbell Henry v. Good Samaritan Regional Health Center, 2022 IL App (5th) 210147-U, both argued on Dec. 7, 2021, reaffirm the two central holdings of Gilbert and are a good reminder of basic principles of procedure and substantive agency law.Gilbert stands for two …