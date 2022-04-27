On April 21, the Illinois Supreme Court released 10 decisions, four of which are of interest to civil practitioners, and all of which favored plaintiffs.In McQueen v. Green, 2022 IL 126666, the Supreme Court reversed the appellate court and “reject[ed] the McHaffie [v. Bunch, 891 S.W.2d 822 (Mo. 1995 rule)] and instead [held] that a plaintiff may proceed with both a direct negligence action against an employer and an action under a theory of vicarious liability.”The facts of the case are unique. Lavonta Green, an employee …