Comparison of statistics is at the heart of the determination of who belongs in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Comparison is the sports’ worlds equivalent of the randomized controlled trial. It was just such comparisons to Brooks Robinson, the largely undisputed greatest third baseman of all time, that, in part, ultimately led to Ron Santo’s induction into the Hall of Fame, belated though it was. And it is just such comparisons that will ultimately see justice done for White Sox greats Dick Allen and Minnie Minoso.Comparison …