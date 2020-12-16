Defendants generally try to avoid fighting among themselves so as to avoid helping the plaintiff. The exception to that rule is when one of the defendants decides to settle and a fight ensues over whether the settlement is in good faith.For the defendants left behind, the issue is enormous. If the settlement is found to be in good faith, then the amount of the settlement is the amount of the setoff the remaining defendants will get against any judgment against them under the Joint Tortfeasor Contribution Act. 740 ILCS 100 …