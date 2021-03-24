Just because a proposal is subsequently modified to be better, does not make the modified proposal good simply because it is better than the abomination it modified.Such is the case with House Amendment 2 to Senate Bill 72 as the saga of the ill-considered and procedurally vacuous HB3360 continues. Passed at 3 a.m. at the end of a lame duck session HB3360 was an attempted parting gift to the plaintiffs’ bar from a disgraced and now retired House speaker. As the possibility that the governor may veto HB3360 has become …