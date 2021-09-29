Since Sept. 16, the Illinois Supreme Court has heard eight oral arguments in matters of interest to tort practitioners. This is in addition to the three civil opinions issued this past week in Sproull v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co., Eighner v. Tiernan, and Haage v. Zavala.Taking oral arguments in order, the Supreme Court first heard argument in Doe v. Parillo in which the plaintiff alleged that the defendant sexually assaulted her. The matter proceeded in the absence of the defendant and his lawyer, as defense counsel …