On the heels of an extremely busy docket of tort-related oral arguments, the Illinois Supreme Court released its most recent list of grants and denials of petitions for leave to appeal on Sept. 29. Connections abound between the just granted cases and some of those recently argued and decided, indicating an interest by the court in those issues and trends in the law.For lawyers, especially defense lawyers, the most important case that was accepted was Midwest Sanitary Service, Inc. v. Sandberg, Phoenix & Von Gontard, P …