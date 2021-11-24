In a continuing string of gifts to the plaintiffs’ bar (prejudgment interest, last summer’s Cook County Case Management Order, and the recent Cook County HIPAA Qualified Protective Order), the Illinois Pattern Instruction Committee has eliminated IPIs 12.04 and 12.05 and amended IPI 15.01 such that the words “sole proximate cause” are no longer in the pattern jury instructions. This change was made in August without notice and comment, as is the procedure for the IPI Committee. It fundamentally changes the instructions …