Every lawyer who handles civil matters should pay attention to the decision in Inman v. Howe Freightways Inc., 2022 IL App (1st) 210274 (Inman II).In a prior 2019 decision, the 1st District Illinois Appellate Courtcourt issued a mandate with instructions for a new trial following a $17 million verdict. It has now affirmed the grant of summary judgment in favor of the plaintiff with no new trial and found that the trial court was correct to assess post-judgment interest from the date of the original 2017 judgment.The …