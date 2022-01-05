Cases involving the most controversial social issues create divisions among justices, but also illustrate that judicial method is just that: a method. Before the Supreme Court of the United States, two excellent examples of this phenomenon are District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 US 570 (2008), and Bostock v. Clayton County, 590 US ___ (2020). In Heller, Justice Antonin Scalia’s majority opinion that the Second Amendment protects an individual right battled Justice John Paul Stevens’ dissent, with both employing an …