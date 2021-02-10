When jury trials start again in federal and state court and whether in person, virtually (I hope not), or on a hybrid basis (I am withholding judgment), they will begin with two recent decisions, one from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and one from the 1st District Appellate Court, that provide color and context to the potential of juror coercion and how to avoid it.As the U.S. Supreme Court held in Ramos v. Louisiana, 140 S. Ct. 1390 (2020), and the Illinois Supreme Court affirmed in Kakos v. Butler, 2016 IL 120377 …