Location, location, location is not just a mantra applicable to real estate. Whether personal jurisdiction, venue, or forum non conveniens, in civil litigation the proper location for the litigation is a fundamental right of defendants, the protection of which has been expanding recently, and may yet expand more in both Illinois state and federal court.Beginning with the unanimous decisions in Goodyear Dunlop Tires Operations, S.A. v. Brown, 564 US (2011), Walden v. Fiore, 571 US 277 (2014), and Daimler AG v. Bauman, 571 …