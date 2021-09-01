Despite some appellate court decisions sanctioning deviation from the applicable Supreme Court Rules, the recently enacted expansion of the Law Division Mandatory Arbitration, Commercial Calendar to include Law Division cases “with damages of less than $50,000 and no retained expert witness as defined in Supreme Court Rule 213(f)(3)” is going to lead to more litigation, not less. This is especially concerning when there is a more straightforward way to achieve the same, laudable goal of the expansion.The expanded program …