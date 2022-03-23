In a case that will decide whether defense lawyers are second class in the eyes of the law, the Illinois Supreme Court heard argument last week in Midwest Sanitary Service, Inc. v. Sandberg, Phoenix & Von Gontard, P.C. The question presented on this Rule 308 appeal is: “Does Illinois’ public policy on punitive damages and/or the statutory prohibition on punitive damages found in 735 ILCS 5/2-1115 bar recovery of incurred punitive damages in a legal malpractice case where the client alleges that, but for the negligence …