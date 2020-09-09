It was recently claimed that the arguments advanced in this space on the impropriety of requiring the production of audit trails in every medical malpractice case were “typical arguments I’d expect from a partner at a defense firm.” If by that it was meant that those arguments were grounded in Illinois law, the Illinois Supreme Court Rules, and federal law and rulemaking, it would be hoped that they would be typical of what to expect.In opposition to the arguments advanced, there was no rebuttal of the extraordinary …