The open and obvious doctrine is one of the chief defenses for premises owners, and the Chicago Transit Authority has a couple of cases that will be key in maintaining its continued viability as individual plaintiffs and the organized plaintiffs’ bar take aim at the doctrine.Most recently in Pryor v. Chicago Transit Authority, 2021 IL App (1st) 200895-U, the Illinois Appellate Court, 1st District, held, like it did in Anderson v. CTA, 2019 IL App (1st) 181564, addressed in this space on June 17, 2020, that the deceased was …