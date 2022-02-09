The sheer volume of cases relevant to civil litigators in the Jan. 26 disposition of Illinois Supreme Court petitions for leave to appeal is stunning. In the next two columns in this space, I will discuss the grants and then the denials, try to tease out some trends, and highlight some interesting points of law.First the grants.In the week before the state high court ruled on McDonald v. Symphony Bronzeville Park, LLC, 2022 IL 125611, in which a unanimous court held that the exclusive remedy of workers’ compensation did …