The volume of recent denials of petitions for leave to appeal by the Illinois Supreme Court means a number of important and interesting decisions from the Illinois Appellate Court will stand.Let’s start with a denial in the legal malpractice context, but not straying too far from medical malpractice where we left off last week. In Huffman v. Katz, Huntoon, Fieweger, 2021 IL App (3d) 200128-U, the appellate court reversed the trial court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of the defendant lawyers (who were sued for …