A mixed bag of results for defendants in two recent cases are important for defense counsel to take notice of and adjust accordingly in future matters. Following that, defense counsel should advocate for a change to 735 ILCS 5/2-104 as the current version has led to a fundamentally unfair result and will in the future as well.In the first case, Umrani v. Sindhi Association of North America, 2021 IL App (1st) 200219, the court held that the plaintiffs lack standing to assert their claims against the defendants in a dispute …