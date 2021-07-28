As articulated over the last year in this space and in the last several weeks in particular, Illinois’ fault apportionment system is beyond repair. Jiggering here or there with the various statutes at issue will not lead to just allocation between at fault tortfeasors nor will it encourage settlements. This latter problem is particularly acute with the backlog of cases. A just system of fault allocation, which reflects the actual fault of each party, plaintiff included, will tend to encourage settlement and is necessary to …