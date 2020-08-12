“Don’t mistake activity for achievement” was a maxim often preached by legendary basketball coach John Wooden. It is also is polite way of chastising those who implore “do something” to address a problem that they have not sufficiently thought through and thus have not yet developed a proper solution to address. That is the situation with the current backlog of criminal and civil jury trials to which remote jury trials is being suggested as the answer.As set forth in this space last week, there is a massive amount of …