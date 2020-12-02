Ding-dong, the witch is dead. Mostly.Illinois practitioners of all stripes have long clamored for the elimination of Rule 23. On Nov. 20, and after a hearing on a proposal to eliminate Rule 23 by the Illinois Supreme Court Rules Committee on June 24, the Illinois Supreme Court modified Rule 23 to allow for the use of unpublished decisions issued after Jan. 1, 2021, as persuasive authority only.Allowing for the prospective use of such decisions is a substantial improvement over the current rule, which forbade the use of …