Two of the fundamental duties owed by a lawyer to their clients are to secure their funds and to keep their communications confidential.In two recent cases, an oral argument before the 2nd District Appellate Court in Khoury v. Niew and a trial court decision by Will County Circuit Judge John C. Anderson after a bench trial in Ritter v. Rambo, it was at issue whether there was adherence to and what is the source and scope of those duties. Much can be gleaned from these circumstances to prevent similar problems for other …