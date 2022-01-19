Building on columns in this space on appellate jurisdiction from Nov. 25, 2020, and Dec. 22, 2021, two oral arguments before the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week demonstrated two subtle, but important, distinctions between Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 54(b) and Illinois Supreme Court Rule 304(a).Always watchful for appellate jurisdiction, in both Mwangangi v. Root and Systems Solutions of Kentucky v. DHL, but especially in the former, Judge Frank H. Easterbrook closely questioned counsel on whether there was …